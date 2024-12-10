Hyundai Motor accelerates generational shift in leadership

Hyundai Motor Group announced its annual executive appointments Tuesday, highlighting the global auto conglomerate’s focus on a generational shift to strengthen its pillars for future growth.

Of the 239 promoted executives, 41 percent are in their 40s -- an almost twofold jump from the executive promotions in 2020. Hyundai Motor noted that it continued its performance-based approach for the appointments to reflect the efforts of key individuals and capitalize on record-breaking business performances throughout this year.

The auto conglomerate pointed out that 64 percent of the newly appointed executives in the research and development sectors are in their 40s as it looks to bolster key technologies such as robotics, electrification and hydrogen.

At Hyundai Motor Company, Lee Seung-jo has been promoted to executive vice president for his contributions as chief finance officer and chief strategy officer at the company, which included exceeding financial goals and establishing the company's 2030 strategy.

Koo Za-yong, head of Hyundai Motor Company’s investor relations, has also been promoted to executive vice president as recognition for his role in securing upgraded ratings from leading global credit ratings agencies. Hyundai Motor's ratings were upgraded to A- by Fitch Ratings, A3 by Moody’s Investor Service and A- by S&P Global. Koo also successfully led the initial public offering of Hyundai Motor India in October this year.

Kim Seung-jun has been promoted to senior vice president at Kia and appointed as the new CFO of Kia based on his contributions to Kia’s finance and accounting division and the US sales division.

Lee Tae-hun has been promoted to executive vice president of Kia’s global operations division as he led Kia’s record numbers this year by responding to market dynamics exceptionally.

At Hyundai Rotem, Lee Jeong-yeob has been promoted to executive vice president and appointed as the head of the defense solutions division, thanks to his leadership in securing large-scale overseas orders for defense products such as the K2 main battle tank.

The conglomerate also underlined that it bolstered efforts to appoint key personnel who will head the development of innovative technologies to accelerate global electrification.

Kim Chang-hwan, head of Hyundai Motor’s electrification energy solutions technology unit, has been leading the development of technology across the entire energy spectrum ranging from batteries to hydrogen. Han Dong-hee, head of the conglomerate’s electrified propulsion test center, has been overseeing the development of core powertrain technology. Both Kim and Han have been promoted to executive vice president.

Hyundai Motor added that it has promoted 11 female executives to strengthen diversity and inclusion and drive innovation within the company. The auto giant promoted four female executives in its annual executive announcement last year.

Ryu Su-jin, head of Hyundai Card’s brand division, has been promoted to senior vice president for her excellent brand understanding and global capabilities.

“The executive appointments are the result of focusing on optimizing the organization and leadership in consideration of uncertainties in the business environment next year," a Hyundai Motor Group official said. "We will continue to make investments, such as bold selections, and foster talented people who can lead change and innovation for the group's future business transformation."