Opposition leader defends soldiers deployed to martial law operations

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, heads to a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday defended the soldiers involved in last week's martial law operations, describing them as "blameless" and expressing gratitude over their restraint.

Nearly 300 armed troops were deployed to the National Assembly last Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, with some troops breaking windows to enter the building.

No casualties or injuries were reported during a tense standoff that unfolded over two hours until lawmakers voted to overturn military rule.

Lee, chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, said most junior officers and soldiers had been "exploited" by Yoon, ex-defense chief Kim Yong-hyun, and commanding officers who ordered the forceful entry to the parliament.

"You have done nothing wrong. In fact, I am grateful to you," Lee wrote on Facebook.

Lee criticized the commanders for mobilizing soldiers without informing them of the operation's nature, which "undermined the foundation of the Constitution and democracy."

"I cannot forget the look in their eyes," Lee said. "I was saddened by their hesitant expressions as they were unwilling to use force against innocent civilians." (Yonhap)