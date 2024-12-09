K-democracy? Lawmakers flooded with protest texts after impeachment boycott

Lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party have faced a barrage of protest text messages after an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was scrapped due to their decision to boycott the vote.

PPP lawmakers have been struggling to deal with an endless stream of text messages, according to local reports Monday.

Some lawmakers have complained that their batteries don’t last more than two hours without a backup even with fully charged phones. Just before and after the impeachment vote on Saturday, observers reported seeing staff handing out fully charged portable batteries to lawmakers at the national assembly.

This overwhelming influx of messages began in earnest Thursday, when the PPP declared its official stance against impeachment, just two days before the motion was put to a vote on Saturday. On that same day, phone numbers of ruling party lawmakers were widely circulated online, prompting online users to flood them with thousands of text messages.

Posts on social media platforms like X urged citizens to take action, with messages such as, "Let’s start a collective action and send text messages to PPP lawmakers so that they can vote for impeachment.”

Rep. Shin Sung-bum of the PPP uploaded a Facebook post on Monday featuring a screenshot of his messaging app that showed "10,501 unread messages," and wrote, "Please understand if I don’t take calls for several days."

Those text messages read, "The Republic of Korea is facing an unprecedented historic moment. What will you do? Will you ignore the will of the public and allow yourself to be impeached alongside Yoon Suk Yeol? Or will you support the impeachment motion and stand proudly before history? The people are watching your decision."

Some key figures from the ruling party have also been targeted by mass text messages, even though they cannot vote on impeachment as they are not lawmakers.

Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won took to Facebook on Sunday, stating, "I, Kim Jae-won, am a Supreme Council member of the PPP but not a National Assembly lawmaker. I don’t have voting rights on the impeachment motion."

"Yet since Saturday, I’ve received thousands of abusive and threatening calls and text messages. Please, I’m asking you to leave me out of this," Kim added.

The ongoing "text bombing," however, has sparked a debate about whether this form is a legitimate expression of democracy.