'Squid Game 2' will leave audience reflecting on social chaos of today

With about two weeks to go until "Squid Game" returns for its second season, the show's director unveiled Monday that the thriller will invite viewers to reflect on the chaos of modern society. "From my perspective, people are drawing lines, becoming hostile toward one another, and such conflicts seem to be deepening globally," Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of the first and second seasons of "Squid Game," said during a press conference held on Monday in Jung-gu, Seoul. "I hope it provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our society, our surroundings and the world we live in once again," Hwang said. He highlighted a key difference between the first and second seasons of "Squid Game": The introduction of a voting system that allows the participants to decide whether to continue or leave the game. According to him, the voting system provides audiences with a chance for further reflection on current global events. "Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about voting, and considering the current situation — not just in Korea but globally, as the United States recently wrapped up its presidential election — it’s interesting to think about how voting connects with the real world. It offers plenty of intriguing points for reflection," said Hwang.

Regarding the participants in the new season, Hwang noted a significant shift in their demographics, with younger individuals playing a more prominent role. He explained that this decision was intentional, reflecting broader societal changes. "When I was writing Season One, I thought that for someone to accumulate this level of debt and participate in such a game, they would likely need to be somewhat older. I assumed it wasn’t possible to experience such significant social failures at a young age," said Hwang. However, he said, a series of global events, including the pandemic and the cryptocurrency boom, led him to reconsider. "I noticed that younger generations were gradually giving up on the idea of earning money through labor and were instead turning to activities like stock trading or cryptocurrency investments, chasing quick, massive gains," he said. "This led me to think that Season Two could explore the issues and realities faced by younger generations," Hwang explained.

Lee Byung-hun, who reprises his role as the enigmatic Front Man, commented on the complexity of the production of "Squid Game 2." "In Season Two, there are truly so many key characters, and because of this, their interconnected relationships and the continuous storyline required careful consideration. I’m certain it was a much more complex and mentally challenging process compared to other works," said Lee. He also praised the precision of the filming process, saying, "It was impressive to see how everything was so meticulously calculated, with everyone clearly knowing exactly what needed to be filmed, and then shooting only what was necessary. Watching that made me think how remarkable it all was."

Several Netflix executives were also present at Monday's press conference, including Marianne Lee, chief marketing officer of Netflix, who commented on the power of Korean content. "When I speak with my Korean family and friends, I feel their immense pride in seeing Korea at the heart of global culture," said Lee. "I am proud that we have Korean executives in top positions at Netflix, championing these unique local stories and bringing them to life," she added. According to Lee, the teaser for "Squid Game 2" quickly became Netflix's most-viewed teaser of 2024 and the number one trending video on YouTube upon its release. Kim Min-young, vice president of content for Asia (ex-India) at Netflix, added that "over 80 percent of Netflix members worldwide are currently watching Korean content." "Korean content has now gone beyond simply achieving cross-regional success to becoming a hub for the global creative ecosystem," said Kim. "Squid Game 2" will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 26.