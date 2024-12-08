Most Popular
Visually impaired lawmaker had tried to scale walls on martial law day
Rep. Kim Yea-ji among only three lawmakers from ruling People Power Party to participate in vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachmentBy No Kyung-min
Published : Dec. 8, 2024 - 16:58
Kim Yea-ji, South Korea’s first visually impaired lawmaker and a member of the ruling People Power Party, is in the spotlight as one of the only three from her party to participate in the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.
The National Assembly’s motion failed due to a failure to meet the quorum after lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.
It resurfaced Sunday that Kim sought to enter the parliament building immediately after President Yoon declared emergency martial law, in order to join forces with other lawmakers to vote down the decree.
According to a Facebook post on Friday by Park Sang-soo, spokesperson for the PPP, Kim had initially gone to the party’s headquarters at the request of Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, but returned to the National Assembly to vote for martial law to be lifted.
"Despite her visual impairment, Rep. Kim attempted to climb the wall to reach the Assembly’s main chamber but was advised not to by PPP Chair Han Dong-hoon, who warned her over the phone about the potential danger," Park wrote.
She was unable to attend the vote and had to remain outside the National Assembly. In her absence, 190 lawmakers present voted against President Yoon's declaration of martial law around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Rep. Kim herself reflected on that night in a Facebook post on Wednesday, describing the bitter moment when she was stopped by a “physical barrier.”
