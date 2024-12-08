Opposition brands ruling party’s plan to fill in for Yoon unconstitutional

The Democratic Party of Korea rejected the ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon’s proposal that his party and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would fill in while President Yoon Suk Yeol is phased out of office.

In a joint address to the nation Sunday, Han said his party and the prime minister would lead the running of the country as the president steps down in an orderly transition of power.

Rep. Kim Min-seok, the No. 2 of the Democratic Party, said the ruling party proposal to take over from the president was “unconstitutional and illegitimate.”

“Nobody gave Han Dong-hoon that kind of power. This is just another insurrection,” he said.

Kim said Yoon and all those involved in Tuesday’s martial law declaration should be arrested immediately. That included the prime minister, who was at the Cabinet meeting held right before the president made the martial law announcement, the Democratic Party lawmaker said.

“The prime minister cannot be put in charge of running the country (like this). Not only is it a violation of the Constitution, he is also a main accomplice. He was in a place where he was aware of everything, and yet he let it happen,” Kim said.

Kim also opposed the ruling party suggesting an “orderly and smooth” removal of Yoon, saying the president needed to be taken down “this instant, as soon as possible.”

“South Korea cannot be safe unless Yoon is no longer president,” he said.

The Democratic Party lawmaker said his party would suspend Yoon from office before Christmas.

Woo Won-shik, the speaker of the National Assembly, said the prime minister and the ruling party leader were violating the Constitution by putting themselves in charge of the country.

“The prime minister and the ruling party’s announcement that they would jointly exercise the powers of the president, which no one has given them, is clearly unconstitutional. It is an extreme arrogance, and disrespect to the national sovereignty and the Constitution,” he said.

Woo said the ruling party and the prime minister were misleading the public with their announcement.

“As a speaker of the Assembly, I am warning you,” he said.