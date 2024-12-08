Yoon's signature industrial policies at risk

Two new reactors are planned for the Dukovany nuclear plant in the Czech Republic, but political instability in South Korea casts doubt on the nation’s ability to secure the deal. (Getty Images)

South Korea’s political crisis, triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration, is casting doubt on several of his administration's cornerstone industrial projects and the country’s ability to navigate trade challenges.

The initiatives facing increased uncertainty include a multibillion-dollar nuclear power deal in the Czech Republic and the Donghae deepwater gas field development.

The instability comes at a critical moment for South Korea, as shifting global dynamics, including Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency, demand clear and decisive leadership.

Czech nuclear power plant project faces uncertainty

When President Yoon took office, one of his top priorities was revitalizing the nation's nuclear power industry.

The sector had been significantly weakened under the previous Moon administration, which pushed a strong anti-nuclear policy. Yoon’s administration reversed course, restarting halted domestic reactor construction projects and extending the operation of aging plants.

On the international front, Yoon sought to position Korea as a global leader in nuclear power. The government secured its spot as the preferred bidder for a 24 trillion won (about $16.9 billion) nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic, with plans to export a total of 10 nuclear reactors by 2030.

Yoon himself traveled to the Czech Republic to personally promote Korea’s nuclear technology and reliability, marking the deal as a cornerstone of his economic vision.

However, the ongoing impeachment proceedings have raised doubts about the future of these initiatives.

“The entire sector, from project funding to international contracts, depends heavily on government policy,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity. “With the president’s term now uncertain, the outlook is grim.”