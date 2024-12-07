[Exclusive] Capital Defense Command meant to protect Seoul was strong choice to detain top lawmakers: source

President Yoon Suk Yeol at a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 7. (Getty Images)

The team allegedly tasked with arresting top lawmakers after Tuesday’s short-lived martial law declaration heavily weighed detaining them at the military command whose job is to protect the capital from outside attack, according to a military source.

The source with direct knowledge of the matter said the military police compound at the Capital Defense Command, in Seoul’s southern Gwanak-gu, was considered to be a strong choice option for holding the detainees.

Calling for Yoon’s suspension Friday, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, said he had “credible grounds” to believe the president had ordered the detention of major political figures at a facility in Gwacheon, on the southern edge of Seoul.

It has been widely believed to be referring to the Defense Counterintelligence Command, whose commander is Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung.

“But the command does not have such a facility to detain them,” the source said. “There is a facility to investigate but not detain them.”

Yeo has denied receiving an order to arrest politicians. The National Police Agency, in a report submitted to the National Assembly on Friday, said Yeo asked police to find the whereabouts of some of the high-profile politicians but that they did not follow through, because they considered that such a request would need a review of its legality.

The military source added that authorities had considered nearby locations to use as detention centers, and the compound at the Capital Defense Command that housed its military police was its preferred choice. The source did not confirm when this decision took place.

Under martial law, the Defense Counterintelligence Command chief has the power to detain and investigate persons of interest.

The team directed by the DCC commander this week is alleged to have targeted over 10 lawmakers and activists, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung, head of the main opposition Democratic Party.

According to the source, authorities had also considered the wartime B1 Bunker as a location to hold the high-profile figures.

The bunker, also in Gwanak-gu and handled by the Capital Defense Command, is the largest of the three the Korean military operates independently to respond to an attack by North Korea.

That idea didn’t get much traction, the source said.

[단독] 국회 ‘체포조’, 수방사 군사경찰단 시설 구금 장소로 유력 검토

비상계엄 선포 직후인 3일 밤 국회 지도부 ‘체포조’가 가장 유력하게 검토했던 구금 장소는 서울 관악구에 있는 수도방위사령부 군사경찰단 시설이라는 주장이 나왔다. 한동훈 국민의힘 대표가 6일 긴급 최고위원회의에서 언급한 ‘과천의 수감장소’는 과천 소재 방첩사령부로 이해됐고, 여인형 방첩사령관도 ‘방첩사 구금 시설’만을 얘기해왔다.

그러나 군 관계자는 본지에 “방첩사는 그런 시설을 가지고 있지 않다”며 “수사할 수 있는 시설은 충분히 있는데 구금할 수 있는 시설은 없다”고 주장했다. 그러면서 “인근 주위에 있는 것으로 볼 때 이제 수방사 군사경찰단에 수용할 수 있는 시설을 확인한 것 같다”며 “그곳이 가장 낫다고 본 것 같다”고 덧붙였다.

비상계엄이 발동되면 계엄사령부와 합동수사본부가 편성되고 방첩사령관이 본부장으로 주요 인물에 대한 수사와 구금을 지휘할 수 있다. 여 사령관의 지시를 받은 체포조는 우원식 국회의장, 한동훈 국민의힘 대표, 이재명 더불어민주당 대표를 포함해 10명이 넘는 요인을 구금하려 했다는 의혹을 받고 있다.

홍장원 국정원 1차장은 6일 국회 정보위원회와의 면담에서 이들의 소재 파악을 위해 여 사령관이 국정원에 위치 추적을 부탁했다고 주장했다. 반면 여 사령관은 정치인 체포 지시가 없었고 “수방사 수감 시설은 계엄령 발령에 따른 매뉴얼에 따라 가용 시설인지 확인하는 수준의 조치였을 뿐”이라는 입장이다.

군 관계자는 또 체포조 구금 장소로 북한의 공격 시 우리군의 실질적인 전쟁지휘부 역할을 하는 수방사 관할의 ‘B1벙커’도 검토됐다고 덧붙였다. 이 관계자는 “그 시설을 확인했다고 들었다”며 “그런데 거기에는 들어갈 수 없다”는 판단이 작용한 것 같다고 했다.

최시영 기자(siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)