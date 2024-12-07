Opposition leader 'disappointed' by President Yoon Suk Yeol's address, presses Yoon to step down

Most Popular
Opposition leader 'disappointed' by President Yoon Suk Yeol's address, presses Yoon to step downBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 10:55
Opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung said Saturday that he was disappointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge to hand over his power to the ruling People Power Party in the aftermath of his surprise declaration of martial law earlier this week, in response to Yoon's televised address to the nation at 10 p.m.
"I was extremely disappointed," said Lee, who leads the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, adding Yoon's address "did not meet the expectation of the ordinary people at all, and was rather feeding ordinary people's anger."
He also said the existence of the incumbent President poses the biggest threat to the country, pressing a need for Yoon to step down immediately.
"There is no other option left than Yoon's immediate resignation from post or impeachment that would force Yoon to step down," Lee said.
Yoon's term is scheduled to end in May 2027, but Yoon might be forced to end his five-year term prematurely if he gets impeached. The impeachment motion is to be put to a vote later on Saturday at 5 p.m., according to the main opposition party.
