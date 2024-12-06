The Boyz to keep group name after trademark agreement

The Boyz have officially secured their group name after their former agency, IST Entertainment, reached a final agreement on trademark rights with their new agency, One Hundred Label.

One Hundred Label announced Thursday that they had concluded negotiations with IST Entertainment, achieving a resolution.

“We have set aside past grievances and had open, honest discussions, prioritizing The Boyz and their fans in reaching a resolution that benefits everyone. We sincerely thank IST Entertainment for their willingness to cooperate with an open mind,” One Hundred Label said in a statement.

“We will do our utmost to support The Boyz in reaching new heights and protecting their legacy. We also apologize for causing fans discomfort during this process.”

Debuting in 2017 as an 11-member boy group, The Boyz transitioned to One Hundred Label after the members' exclusive contracts with IST Entertainment ended Thursday.

While IST Entertainment argued that they had initially offered the group members free rights to use the trademark, One Hundred Label said Wednesday that IST Entertainment had sought unreasonable conditions during negotiations, raising concerns over the group’s ability to keep its name.