[Today’s K-pop] Twice rolls out EP No. 14

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice made a comeback Friday with 14th EP “Strategy,” about 10 months after its previous EP “With YOU-th.” As the album title suggests, the nonet sings of their “strategies” finding and expressing love. “It has been a while. We are returning as a full group … and we’d love to see the reaction from our fans,” said Momo via label JYP Entertainment adding that the title track “is the most hip among songs from us.” The lead single features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion who came all the way to Korea to shoot the music video together. “We had so much fun while filming since she boosted our confidence telling us that we are the cutest and prettiest,” recalled Jeongyeon. The success of its previous album, chart-topping Billboard 200 and selling over a million in one week, sets the bar high. But the members hope the new album will be seen as a holiday gift, a way to repay the love and support they received this year, mused Nayeon. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to drop 1st solo album in Japan

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Moonbyul of Mamamoo will put out a solo single in Japan on Feb. 5, her agency RBW Entertainment announced Friday. Single “Aurora” will be her first official release as a solo artist in Japan, and she will host events in five cities -- Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Kanagawa -- to celebrate the release. Meanwhile, the musician will be wrapping up her first solo international tour Museum: an epic of starlit in Tampa on Friday in the US. She has visited 10 cities in US as well as Montreal, Canada for the North American leg of the tour that began last month. She delighted the audience singing the second verses of “Touchin & Movin” and “Lunatic” in English. On Dec. 22, she will greet her fans twice at a solo fan meetup, dubbed Twinkle Twinkle, in Seoul, spending her own birthday with the audience. Ateez sings ‘Ice On My Teeth” in English

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez unveiled English-language version of “Ice On My Teeth” Friday. The band has gifted fans a series of retakes on the single that fronted its 11th EP “Golden Hour: Part 2,” rearranging it into a speed-up and speed-down versions as well as “double pepperoni” and “olive” versions, playing on different sounds and parts of the song. “Ice On My Teeth” topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in 11 regions upon release while the mini album landed atop Billboard 200. The EP is staying on the main albums chart for another week at No. 24. It also debuted on the UK’s Official Albums Chart at No. 4, making the band the first-ever K-pop act to place three albums back to back among top five on the chart in one year. Next week, a media show inspired by the eight-member team will open in Seoul and run until Jan. 19, 2025. Billlie to visit 10 cities in Asia, Oceania

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)