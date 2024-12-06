S. Korea logs current account surplus for 6th month in October

Containers are stacked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan on Nov. 29. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported a current account surplus for the sixth consecutive month in October, driven by strong sales of semiconductors and cars, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus reached $9.78 billion in October, following a $10.94 billion surplus the previous month, according to preliminary data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

The country has recorded a current account surplus since May, and the accumulated surplus for the first 10 months of the year has more than tripled to $74.24 billion from the same period of last year.

The goods account racked up an $8.12 billion surplus, marking the 19th consecutive month of surplus, though the surplus narrowed from the previous month's $10.49 billion.

In October, exports rose 4 percent from a year earlier to $60.08 billion, as outbound shipments of semiconductors surged 39.8 percent on-year, and steel and vehicle exports advanced 6.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Imports shed 0.7 percent to $51.96 billion in the month.

The services account, however, registered a $1.73 billion deficit in October, though the figure narrowed from a $2.24 billion deficit a month earlier.

The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $3.45 billion surplus in October, following the previous month's $3.09 billion surplus, the data showed.

The BOK expected the country to report a current account surplus of $90 billion this year and $80 billion in 2025.

"Exports are projected to slow down next year, but imports are also forecast to dwindle on (reduced) global oil prices," BOK official Song Jae-chang told a press briefing.

The official pointed to uncertainties regarding potential policy changes under the new Donald Trump administration and its impacts on global trade and South Korea's current account next year.

Asked about the impact of the ongoing political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition, Song said the chances are low for such a political event to affect key factors of the current account.

The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on an impeachment motion against Yoon on Saturday. (Yonhap)