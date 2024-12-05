Ex-martial law commander Park An-su draws attention for past appearance on reality TV show ‘Real Man’

Park An-su, Chief of Staff of the Army and former martial law commander, attends a National Defense Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who was named martial law commander following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Tuesday, has become a topic of discussion due to his 2013 appearance on the popular reality TV show “Real Man.”

The appointment of Gen. Park as martial law commander quickly sparked online chatter, with internet users on social media recalling his appearance on the local reality show 11 years ago. Back then, he was a colonel commanding the 50th Infantry Division.

On the program, then-Col. Park welcomed TV personalities into his unit and supervised their enlistment process. He was also shown awarding them his division badges.

A graduate of the Korea Military Academy, Gen. Park was appointed Army Chief of Staff in October 2023. His rapid ascent, from colonel to a four-star general in just 11 years, has been described as a rare feat, but accomplishable.

“Being promoted from colonel to four-star general in 11 years is possible. Generals are typically promoted every two to three years, and while it’s challenging, it is definitely achievable,” an active-duty officer said on condition of anonymity Thursday. “The promotion system for generals is somewhat akin to executive-level promotions in private companies, where if one cannot advance further, one is required to leave.”

At 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced martial law during a televised address at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, stating the move “aims to eradicate shameless pro-North, anti-state forces and safeguard the country’s constitutional order.”

At around 11:30 p.m., the Martial Law Command issued a proclamation in Park's name, banning all political activities, imposing media censorship, and other measures.

Meanwhile, Park offered his resignation on Wednesday, but Yoon rejected it on Thursday, according to the Ministry of National Defense.