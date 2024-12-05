Opposition tables motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol in plenary session

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, along with five other minor opposition parties, tabled the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly plenary session that kicked off around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

The move came after the opposition jointly submitted the motion, following the National Assembly's decision around 1 a.m. Wednesday to pass a motion nullifying Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law through a unanimous vote by 190 members of the 300-member Assembly who were present at the site.

The Democratic Party said it aims to have the impeachment bill passed between Friday and Saturday. Impeachment bills need to be put to vote within 72 hours of their submission to the plenary meeting.

The impeachment motion was signed by 191 opposition lawmakers with no lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party participating. The ruling party also boycotted Thursday's plenary meeting.