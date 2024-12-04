Samsung Electronics enhances chip strategy with new CFO

Samsung Electronics carried out a year-end executive reshuffle and organizational restructuring on Wednesday, naming new leaders for key roles including chief financial officer.

Samsung appointed Park Soon-cheol, executive vice president of the corporate management team at the tech giant, as its new CFO.

The 58-year-old financial expert has extensive experience across various divisions at the tech giant, including Samsung’s now-disbanded control tower, the future strategy office, as well as its network business division. He also worked in the mobile experience division and business support task force.

The CFO is regarded as a critical position, especially amid continued global market uncertainties ahead of the inauguration of the second Trump administration next year.

Park will oversee Samsung's company-wide finances, including sales, profits, investments and funding plans. Additionally, he will coordinate strategies across divisions and affiliates, and participate in decision-making processes.

The device solution division has established an artificial intelligence center by reorganizing the existing innovation center, which had been responsible for autonomous production systems and AI and data utilization technologies under the chief information officer organization.

Song Yong-ho, executive vice president of solution product and development at the tech giant, has been tapped as the new AI center head.

Cho Sang-yeun, executive vice president at Samsung’s Device Solutions America, was promoted to lead his division.

Meanwhile, the tech giant plans to hold a global strategy meeting in mid-December to discuss business plans for the upcoming year.