Confusion, disbelief, outrage spread across Korea after martial law declaration

A man picks up an emergency public address issue the morning after President Yoon Seok Yeol declared the lifting of a martial law. (Yonhap)

The declaration of emergency martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol has left citizens grappling with disbelief, fear and anger. The unprecedented move, announced late Tuesday night, has plunged the nation into a state of uncertainty, evoking painful memories of some of South Korea’s authoritarian past and sparking concerns about the future of the country’s democracy.

As the news spread early Wednesday morning, commuters in Jongno-gu, Seoul, gathered in the bustling City Hall area to return to normalcy, expressing a range of emotions from confusion to outrage.

For some, the declaration brought back memories of South Korea’s turbulent history under military rule.

“We fought for democracy in 1987. Are we going backward now?” asked Jung, a 63-year-old who participated in the pro-democracy movements that ended authoritarian rule.

Kim, 87, who joined the April Revolution protests against President Syngman Rhee in 1960, expressed his disappointment.

“The martial law declared then and the one yesterday are completely different. Back then, we fought for democracy and freedom. But Yoon’s justification for declaring martial law is absurd. It mocks all the efforts we made to build the democratic country we have today.”

The sudden announcement also sparked fears of a potential war or internal chaos.

Han, a 30-year-old teacher, described the terror she felt during the night. “My family and I were searching for evacuation sites. We kept contacting each other to make sure we were safe. It was one of the scariest nights of my life.”

Yang, a 67-year-old street vendor setting up her market stall near City Hall, said she feared a coup or war might break out. “I couldn’t stop thinking about the times when martial law put the entire country at a standstill.”

For the younger generation, the declaration was an unfamiliar and surreal experience.

“I never thought I would see martial law in my lifetime,” said 27-year-old job seeker Choi Won-jun. “This is something we read about in history books, not something we live through in a democracy.”

The declaration also alarmed foreign nationals visiting South Korea.

Vernhet, a 22-year-old from France on the final day of her four-month stay, described the worry it caused her family back home. “My family and friends were sending me messages asking if I was safe. I hope this doesn’t stop me from coming back to Korea in February,” she said.

A foreign national professional in his 40s, who asked to remain anonymous, voiced concerns about South Korea’s international reputation.

“Yoon’s action damages South Korea’s credibility. It makes the country seem unstable, especially when considering past incidents like the false alarm of a North Korean invasion. This affects whether South Korea is seen as a secure place to form partnerships or live permanently.”

Social media platforms and online forums have been inundated with citizens venting their frustrations.

Many users criticized the President’s justification, questioning whether it was truly necessary. “Who are these ‘anti-state forces’ he’s talking about? This feels like an excuse to silence critics,” read one post.

As South Korea navigates this politically and socially turbulent time, citizens remain anxious about what lies ahead. With a deepening divide between the government and its people, the country is facing one of its most significant tests of democracy in recent memory.