What political bigwigs had to say about martial law drama

Police officers are dispatched in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Here are what some of South Korea’s prominent political figures had to say about Tuesday night’s martial law drama initiated by President Yoon Suk Yeol and ended by the National Assembly, controlled by Yoon's political foes.

Han Dong-hoon, chair of the ruling People Power Party

- "(Yoon) should immediately sack the minister of national defense, and hold liable anyone who is responsible."

* The defense minister was identified as the key person who advised Yoon to declare martial law.

Lee Jae-myung, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea

- "It's important to overcome this situation in order to minimize the concern of the public … I have faith in the people (of Korea), and we will get through this swiftly and in a stable manner,” in response to the possibility of an early presidential election.

Cho Kuk, chair of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party

- "I will pursue criminal charges against President Yoon, the minister of national defense, and the minister of justice, who reportedly discussed the unlawful martial law (declaration)."

Lee Jun-seok, chair of the minor centrist Reform Party

- "If the People Power Party truly regards the (martial law) situation as grave, it shouldn't just call for the insurrectionist leader Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party, but should expel him immediately."

Kim Dong-yeon, Gyeonggi Province governor

- "President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'two-hour coup' drove the country to the edge of a cliff. Yoon is no longer someone who should be impeached, but someone who should be arrested."

Hong Joon-pyo, Daegu mayor

“I understand his loyalty, but it was a reckless scene in the middle of the night,” he said. “It's regrettable to think that there was no better way."

Yoo Seong-min, former lawmaker and former member of the ruling PPP

- "Yesterday's decision by Yoon was -- how would you describe it? He lost his senses, it wasn't normal."

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the opposition DPK

- "Lifting the martial law order does not mean (Yoon) will be able to avoid insurrection charges... He should step down immediately."