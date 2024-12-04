Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
  2. 2

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
  3. 3

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
  4. 4

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
  5. 5

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
  1. 6

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
  2. 7

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
  3. 8

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
  4. 9

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
  5. 10

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
지나쌤

What political bigwigs had to say about martial law drama

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 10:39

    • Link copied

Police officers are dispatched in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Police officers are dispatched in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Here are what some of South Korea’s prominent political figures had to say about Tuesday night’s martial law drama initiated by President Yoon Suk Yeol and ended by the National Assembly, controlled by Yoon's political foes.

Han Dong-hoon, chair of the ruling People Power Party

- "(Yoon) should immediately sack the minister of national defense, and hold liable anyone who is responsible."

* The defense minister was identified as the key person who advised Yoon to declare martial law.

Lee Jae-myung, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea

- "It's important to overcome this situation in order to minimize the concern of the public … I have faith in the people (of Korea), and we will get through this swiftly and in a stable manner,” in response to the possibility of an early presidential election.

Cho Kuk, chair of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party

- "I will pursue criminal charges against President Yoon, the minister of national defense, and the minister of justice, who reportedly discussed the unlawful martial law (declaration)."

Lee Jun-seok, chair of the minor centrist Reform Party

- "If the People Power Party truly regards the (martial law) situation as grave, it shouldn't just call for the insurrectionist leader Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party, but should expel him immediately."

Kim Dong-yeon, Gyeonggi Province governor

- "President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'two-hour coup' drove the country to the edge of a cliff. Yoon is no longer someone who should be impeached, but someone who should be arrested."

Hong Joon-pyo, Daegu mayor

“I understand his loyalty, but it was a reckless scene in the middle of the night,” he said. “It's regrettable to think that there was no better way."

Yoo Seong-min, former lawmaker and former member of the ruling PPP

- "Yesterday's decision by Yoon was -- how would you describe it? He lost his senses, it wasn't normal."

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the opposition DPK

- "Lifting the martial law order does not mean (Yoon) will be able to avoid insurrection charges... He should step down immediately."

More from Headlines