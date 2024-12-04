South Korea’s largest labor union launches indefinite strike, calls for president’s resignation

At a press conference on Wednesday in Jung-gu, Seoul, members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold placards declaring, “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, the man behind the coup!” The umbrella union formally announced its decision to launch an indefinite general strike, calling for the president’s resignation. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s most powerful labor union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has declared an indefinite general strike, demanding the immediate resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The announcement comes in response to Yoon's declaration of martial law late last night, a move the union has fiercely criticized as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The strike was announced early Wednesday morning during a press conference by the KCTU’s leadership. The union framed its actions as a fight to protect democracy, accusing Yoon of abusing his authority to maintain power during what they described as a “political crisis of his own making.”

The KCTU said it was the first time in 44 years that martial law had been declared, recalling a dark chapter in South Korea’s history when military regimes ruled with an iron fist.

“President Yoon has revealed his anti-democratic dictatorship by resorting to this unconstitutional and extreme measure,” the KCTU declared in a statement. “This marks the end of his regime. We, along with the people of this nation, will not stand by.”

The union has framed the strike as a turning point in a larger movement to restore democratic governance, urging citizens to join forces against what they see as an authoritarian slide by the current administration.

Speaking at the press conference, KCTU Chairman Yang Kyung-soo doubled down on the union’s position. “Yoon Suk Yeol’s group has failed in their rebellion against the people. Citizens stood up to martial law troops with nothing but their bare hands. It’s time for judgment,” he said, calling for the punishment of all government officials involved in the emergency declaration.

The KCTU is now calling on its 1.1 million members, as well as the broader public, to join a mass protest in Gwanghwamun Square, a central landmark in Seoul. The gathering, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, is being described as the starting point of a “nationwide emergency action.”

The union says this effort will grow into a full-scale resistance movement aimed at removing President Yoon from office.