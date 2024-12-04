Korea's stock markets to open as usual

Most Popular
Korea's stock markets to open as usualBy Park Han-na
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 07:43
South Korea's bourse operator Korea Exchange has decided to open stock markets as usual amid concerns over market volatility induced by President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of an emergency martial law declaration.
Stock market indicators, which plummeted due to President Yoon's sudden declaration, showed slight stabilization after parliament voted in favor of a motion demanding the lifting of martial law.
As of 2:30 am, the Kospi 200 overnight futures and options index stood at 322.80, down 2.48 percent from the previous trading day.
The MSCI South Korea ETF listed on the US stock market is trading at $55.16, down 2.74 percent. It fell close to 7 percent at some point, but partially recovered.
