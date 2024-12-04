South Korean Cabinet votes to end martial law

Most Popular
South Korean Cabinet votes to end martial lawBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 06:34
President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a Cabinet meeting early Wednesday and formally approved the lifting of the martial law he declared just hours earlier, following the National Assembly’s vote.
This put an end to the six-hour chaos that erupted after President Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night against "anti-state forces" within the country, imposing a nationwide ban on assembly and political activities among others.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the Cabinet voted to pass the withdrawal motion at 4:30 a.m. Earlier at 1:01 a.m., a total of 190 attending lawmakers, including 18 ruling party members, had unanimously voted against Yoon’s decision, as citizens flocked in front of the Assembly to protest the martial law, some calling on the president’s impeachment. Police barricaded the gate of the Assembly as martial law forces entered the main parliament building, causing chaotic scene against protesting officials.
