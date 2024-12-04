Most Popular
[Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 01:08
The opposition-led Assembly on Wednesday passed the motion to revoke the emergency martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol, with all 190 lawmakers that were present voting in favor.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik convened an emergency plenary session on Wednesday, few hours after the president declared martial law.
According to Korean law, the president is required to lift the declaration if the National Assembly requests it after a majority vote.
