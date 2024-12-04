Home

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law

[Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 01:08

The National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik (Yonhap) The National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik (Yonhap)

The opposition-led Assembly on Wednesday passed the motion to revoke the emergency martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol, with all 190 lawmakers that were present voting in favor.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik convened an emergency plenary session on Wednesday, few hours after the president declared martial law.

According to Korean law, the president is required to lift the declaration if the National Assembly requests it after a majority vote.

