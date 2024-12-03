Martial law command issues sweeping nationwide restrictions

The newly established martial law command, led by Four-Star General Park An-soo, issued its first comprehensive decree Tuesday at 11 p.m., implementing immediate nationwide restrictions.

The martial law command's decree outlines extensive controls on civil and political activities. The first provision prohibits all political activities by the National Assembly, provincial assemblies and political parties. Political gatherings and demonstrations are also banned.

A second measure bans activities deemed "against liberal democracy," including attempts to overthrow the government, spread "fake news," manipulate public opinion or agitate the public.

Under the decree's third provision, all press and media operations will fall under direct control of the martial command.

The order also prohibits strikes and public assemblies that could cause social disorder.

Medical professionals have been ordered to return to work within 48 hours or face punishment

The final provision addresses civilian concerns, stating measures will be taken to "minimize inconvenience to law-abiding citizens."

The martial law decree states those who violate the martial law decree can be arrested, detained or searched without a warrant and be punished according to Article 14 of the Martial Law.