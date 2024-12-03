Home

First martial law in 44 years declared in S. Korea

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 23:16

(Yonhap) (Yonhap)

Tuesday's declaration was the first time martial law has been declared by a South Korean president since the May 18 pro-democracy uprising against the South Korean military government that took place in 1980.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said late Tuesday that South Korea has declared martial law to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and to protect the constitutional order of freedom.” Yoon labeled the opposition as "anti-state activities plotting rebellion," in an emergency televised address.

