First martial law in 44 years declared in S. Korea

Tuesday's declaration was the first time martial law has been declared by a South Korean president since the May 18 pro-democracy uprising against the South Korean military government that took place in 1980.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said late Tuesday that South Korea has declared martial law to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and to protect the constitutional order of freedom.” Yoon labeled the opposition as "anti-state activities plotting rebellion," in an emergency televised address.