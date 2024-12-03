[Photo News] 10 years of Shinhan Future's Lab

Most Popular
-
6
'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,’ Hybe says
-
7
[KH Explains] Will Northvolt's fall ease talent shortage for Korean battery makers?
-
8
[From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know
-
9
Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail
-
10
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement
[Photo News] 10 years of Shinhan Future's LabBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 15:38
Shinhan Financial Group marked the 10th anniversary of its tech startup support program, Shinhan Future's Lab, with a gathering in Seoul on Monday. Chairman Jin Ok-dong hosted an alumni meeting of the decade-long program, under the theme "Run To:gather." Participants shared their experiences and celebrated companies that have successfully partnered with the group and its subsidiaries on Shinhan's digital initiatives through an awards ceremony. Since its launch in 2015, the Future's Lab program has invested 95.8 billion won ($68.25 million) in 464 startups, helping to establish 26 baby unicorn companies. In the picture, Jin (front row, center) poses with alumni at the meeting. (Shinhan Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement