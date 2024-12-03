Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] 10 years of Shinhan Future's Lab

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 15:38

    • Link copied

Shinhan Financial Group marked the 10th anniversary of its tech startup support program, Shinhan Future's Lab, with a gathering in Seoul on Monday. Chairman Jin Ok-dong hosted an alumni meeting of the decade-long program, under the theme "Run To:gather." Participants shared their experiences and celebrated companies that have successfully partnered with the group and its subsidiaries on Shinhan's digital initiatives through an awards ceremony. Since its launch in 2015, the Future's Lab program has invested 95.8 billion won ($68.25 million) in 464 startups, helping to establish 26 baby unicorn companies. In the picture, Jin (front row, center) poses with alumni at the meeting. (Shinhan Financial Group)

