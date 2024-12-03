Seventeen to perform at Billboard Music Awards next week

Most Popular
-
6
'Chairman Bang took on risk himself and agreed to put-back option,’ Hybe says
-
7
[KH Explains] Will Northvolt's fall ease talent shortage for Korean battery makers?
-
8
[From the Scene] Seoul's self-driving bus: What to know
-
9
Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail
-
10
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement
Seventeen to perform at Billboard Music Awards next weekBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 10:51
K-pop boy band Seventeen is set to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles next week.
According to BBMA's official Instagram page, the group will perform "Love, Money, Fame," at the ceremony next Thursday. The lead single, which features American music producer DJ Khaled, is from its twelfth extended play, "Spill the Feels."
The group has been nominated for the Top K-pop Touring Artist category at this year's ceremony. This nomination follows its recent win for Best Group at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The Billboard Music Awards, along with the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards, is considered one of the most prestigious music honors in the United States. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
-
Does the Seoul Plaza Christmas tree reflect religious bias?
-
UN talks on plastic treaty end without agreement