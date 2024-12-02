Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmail

Most Popular
Singer Kim Jun-su's alleged blackmailer arrested for blackmailBy Choi Jae-hee
Published : Dec. 2, 2024 - 17:02
A female livestreamer on local video-streaming platform AfreecaTV has been arrested for allegedly extorting approximately 800 million won ($570,395) worth of money and valuables from singer and musical actor Kim Jun-su, former member of K-pop group TVXQ, Korean police revealed Monday.
The suspect, who approached Kim in 2020 posing as a nail artist and later dated him, is accused of secretly recording private conversations and threatening to expose them. Her blackmail reportedly continued for nearly five years, from September 2020 until last month.
She faces charges including racketeering under the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes.
Palmtree Island, Kim's agency that he co-founded in 2021 with his longtime manager, stated, “The suspect repeatedly blackmailed Kim, exploiting his status as a public figure,” emphasizing that Kim is a victim in the case.
