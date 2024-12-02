Govt.’s confidential spending at center of budget battle

This budget season, the Democratic Party of Korea is leading the push to cut government funds for confidential purposes on the pretext of preventing the waste of taxpayer money.

In the latest amendment to the 2025 budget bill submitted by the Democratic Party, confidential funds at the country’s law enforcement and securities agencies -- such as the police, the prosecution and President Yoon Suk Yeol’s National Security Office -- were completely slashed.

Downsizing government expenses for confidential purposes has been a top priority for the Democratic Party in the review of budget proposals for next year. The opposition party has argued confidential funds were prone to appropriation, as they can evade public scrutiny.

According to Rep. Huh Young, the Democratic Party deputy chair of the National Assembly budget committee, the budget set aside for expenditures in the name of confidential funds at six of the most powerful agencies totaled 2.12 trillion won ($1.5 billion). The six agencies cited by the lawmaker include the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Justice, the Korean National Police Agency and the National Intelligence Agency.

Of the 2.12 trillion won, at least 1.19 trillion could be spent without any receipts or proof of payment, Huh said.

“The taxpayers will not tolerate such a large amount of secret budget that can be used, unwatched and unchecked, with no accountability whatsoever. As members of the Assembly, we have to question if these count as justified spending of taxpayer money,” he told a press conference Sunday.

The presidential office and the ruling People Power Party have protested the move, saying such across-the-board slashing of confidential funds could hurt investigations of serious crimes that require undercover operations like drug trafficking.

The Democratic Party also decided to keep some 980 million won for the Assembly’s confidential funds which was criticized as not being in line with the party’s slashing of such spending.