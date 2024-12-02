S. Korean embassy hires lobbying firm formerly led by top Trump official

Susie Wiles watches as former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2024. (File Photo - AP)

The South Korean Embassy in Washington has hired the lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs to shape its strategy on economic policy during Donald Trump's second term, and to forge connections with the US president-elect's team by introducing embassy leadership to key figures and identifying strategic opportunities.

The lobbying firm was recently co-chaired by Susie Wiles, named by Trump as White House chief of staff.

The contract, finalized on Nov. 18 -- less than two weeks after the election results were confirmed -- became effective immediately and will remain in force through Dec. 31, 2024, according to the company's registration document filed with the US Justice Department on Nov. 26.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals and entities acting as an "agents of a foreign principal" within the United States to register and disclose their activities if they engage in "political activities" on behalf of a foreign principal or serve as its public relations counsel, publicity agent, information-service employee or political consultant.

Mercury Public Affairs LLC has been essentially entrusted with "providing strategic consulting, lobbying, public affairs and government relations, including outreach to US officials" for the South Korean Embassy in Washington, according to the document.

The Korean Embassy made a strategic choice in hiring the lobbying firm, where Wiles, a seasoned Republican political strategist from Florida, was appointed co-chair of its Florida and Washington offices in February 2022.

According to a Nov. 21 report by The New York Times, Wiles still retained her role at Mercury Public Affairs even after being appointed White House chief of staff on Nov. 7. However, her profile has since been removed from the Mercury Public Affairs website.

The South Korean Embassy in Washington has enlisted Mercury Public Affairs for two critical objectives: crafting economic strategies for Trump's second term and building connections with the president-elect and his key aides -- hinting at the embassy’s primary challenges.

The specific responsibilities of Mercury Public Affairs have included advising on "the development, structure, and planning of the embassy's economic policy agenda tailored to the second Trump administration" and providing "insight into the economic landscape to inform the embassy’s engagement strategy," according to the document.

Additionally, Mercury Public Affairs has been directed to "position embassy officials as resources for officials as they analyze and discuss relevant economic-related issues."

The Korean Embassy in Washington will pay $40,000 as a one-time base fee for the project, with additional payments for reasonable business expenses.

The embassy, already engaged with multiple lobbying firms and operating on a limited budget, is reportedly opting for a short-term contract to assess Mercury's capabilities.

The Yoon Suk Yeol government has been working to make inroads by strengthening personal ties with Trump and his inner circle.

President Yoon has publicly and repeatedly highlighted his efforts to secure an early meeting with Trump before his inauguration in January, particularly during Yoon's trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and G-20 summits in South America in November.

However, an early meeting between Yoon and Trump is yet to materialize, even as Trump has met with a handful of foreign leaders since his election victory, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.