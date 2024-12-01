4-way body on medical standoff pauses over differences

Most Popular
4-way body on medical standoff pauses over differencesBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 17:37
A consultative body involving the ruling People Power Party, the government, and representatives from the medical community suspended its activities after just 20 days of operation.
The group was established to find a resolution to the prolonged standoff over health care reform, including contentious plans to increase medical school quotas.
The decision to pause discussions indefinitely was announced Sunday, following the body’s fourth plenary meeting.
“The medical community has consistently requested a change in the number of medical school seats for 2025, but with the admissions process already underway, this is a very difficult request to fulfill,” said Rep. Lee Man-hee, a People Power Party representative on the council.
The medical community expressed disappointment, accusing the government and ruling party of lacking commitment to resolving the impasse.
“We have confirmed that further consultations are meaningless and that the government and the ruling party are not willing to resolve the situation,” said Lee Jin-woo, president of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences.
