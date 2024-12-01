(G)I-dle confirms full-unit contract renewal at MMA

(G)I-dle members Miyeon (from left), Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua receive the Record of the Year award at the Melon Music Awards 2024, held at Inspire Arena, Incheon, Saturday. (Melon Music Awards)

After months of speculation, (G)I-dle officially announced the renewal of their contracts with Cube Entertainment as a full unit, during the 2024 Melon Music Awards (MMA) held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Saturday.

The group also swept five major awards at the event, including Record of the Year, Artist of the Year, KakaoBank Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

During their acceptance speech, leader Soyeon directly addressed rumors about the group’s disbandment.

“There have been many speculations about (G)I-dle disbanding because my contract with the agency had ended. But it’s not just me -- all five of us have decided to renew our contracts," she said.

"We talked about this before stepping on stage today. We’ll be together not just next year or the year after but for life, so please don’t worry. We’ll repay you with great music next year,” she added.

Debuting in May 2018, (G)I-dle faced the expiration of their initial contracts with Cube Entertainment in 2024. Speculation about the group’s future intensified when Soyeon, the group’s leader and primary songwriter and producer, reached the end of her contract in November -- earlier than the other members due to her solo contract signed in 2017.

Soyeon had previously fueled speculation during the group’s Seoul concert in August, where she performed a solo rap with lyrics referencing her contract, saying, “Contract ends in November. Who’s stopping me?” A giant screen displaying the phrase, “Contract Ends in November,” added to the buzz.

The uncertainty impacted Cube Entertainment’s stock prices and led to rumors of failed negotiations. The agency later confirmed the contract’s expiration but emphasized that renewal discussions were ongoing. Soyeon reignited speculation at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 23, performing another rap hinting at her contract status.

The rumors were finally put to rest at the MMA 2024, where the group confirmed their commitment to continue as a full unit. On Sunday, Soyeon further reassured fans through her personal social media, writing, “All five of us shared the same desire to stay together. I am so happy and proud that I can continue to lead (G)I-dle as a team for a long time.”