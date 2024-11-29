[From the Scene] At this Starbucks, you need ID: Franchise opens store with view of North Korea

GIMPO, Gyeonggi Province -- South Koreans can now sip their Starbucks while taking in the rarest of views -- the shadowy realm of a forbidden land, North Korea.

At a just-opened store, with seating for around 40 patrons, the glass walls frame panoramic vistas of Kaepung-gun and Songaksan in the North Korean city of Kaesong.

It is located within the Jogang Observatory in the South Korean border city of Gimpo, part of the 154-meter-high Aegibong Peace Ecopark. This vantage point lies just 1.4 kilometers from the North, with the Jo River separating the two Koreas.

Baek Hye-soo, a Gimpo resident in her 40s, came early for a morning coffee on Friday, becoming the very first customer on its opening day.

"I feel like I could swim to the other side of the river between these two lands,” she said. “This isn’t just another Starbucks launch. It’s infused with a sense of historical weight.”

With a line of visitors waiting outside and baristas hustling to keep up with the demand, a family of three -- parents in their 40s and their 7-year-old daughter -- managed to snag a round table.

"It hits differently that my little daughter can see North Korea from such a familiar and comfortable place like Starbucks," said the mother, surnamed Kim.