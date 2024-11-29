Renault Grand Koleos rises as 'game changer' in hybrid SUV market

Renault Korea’s latest hybrid sport utility vehicle, the Grand Koleos, secured a 30 percent share in the domestic mid-size SUV market in October, the company announced Friday.

Launched in August, the Grand Koleos E-Tech Hybrid sold 5,296 units last month, boosting Renault Korea’s total hybrid vehicle sales this year to 11,110 units -- a 634 percent jump from the same period last year.

Powered by Renault’s E-Tech Hybrid system, the Grand Koleos combines a gasoline engine with dual electric motors to produce 245 horsepower, delivering what the company calls a “smooth yet powerful” driving experience that rivals electric vehicles.

The hybrid SUV also leads its segment in fuel efficiency, achieving 15.7 kilometers per liter. Renault highlighted the vehicle’s innovative battery system, which uses prismatic cells and liquid cooling to enhance durability and safety.

Designed with families and tech-savvy consumers in mind, the Grand Koleos offers a spacious interior and advanced features such as automated parking and a passenger display screen for streaming video content, Renault Korea said.

“With its cutting-edge hybrid system, spacious interior and competitive pricing, the Grand Koleos is a game changer, poised to redefine the mid-size hybrid SUV market,” a Renault Korea official said.

The Grand Koleos marks Renault Korea’s first new model in four years. Earlier this year, the company announced a 118 billion won ($84.5 million) investment to upgrade its Busan plant, which will produce additional hybrid and electric models by 2027.