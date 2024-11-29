Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
  2. 2

    NewJeans to terminate contract with Ador

    NewJeans to terminate contract with Ador
  3. 3

    NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey

    NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey
  4. 4

    Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline

    Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
  5. 5

    Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record

    Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record
  1. 6

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
  2. 7

    Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day

    Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
  3. 8

    BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth

    BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
  4. 9

    ‘VCHA, Katseye and Dear Alice are not K-pop groups,’ industry experts say

    ‘VCHA, Katseye and Dear Alice are not K-pop groups,’ industry experts say
  5. 10

    Korea's birthrate shows signs of recovery

    Korea's birthrate shows signs of recovery
소아쌤

Nexon partly loses MapleStory loot box lawsuit

Top court orders game developer to compensate gamer

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 15:32

    • Link copied

Lee Cheol-woo, a lawyer and head of the Korean Game User Association, speaks to reporters in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday. (Korean Game Press Corps) Lee Cheol-woo, a lawyer and head of the Korean Game User Association, speaks to reporters in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday. (Korean Game Press Corps)

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a gamer who filed a lawsuit against Korean game developer Nexon for deceptively promoting the percentage of a loot box item in MapleStory, the mega-hit online game.

The nation’s top court confirmed Thursday the appeals court ruling that ordered Nexon to give back 5 percent of the money a gamer surnamed Kim had spent on loot box items in the role-playing game Maple Story.

It is the first time a court has sided with a gamer in a legal battle over in-game loot boxes.

The lawsuit began when Nexon was accused of deceptively changing the drop rates -- or the odds of receiving certain items -- in purchasable in-game loot boxes in MapleStory. News that it had provided false information about them surfaced in 2021.

Kim went to the district court, seeking a refund of the 11 million won ($7,879) he spent on the game from Nexon. The district eventually ruled in favor of the company. Kim then proceeded to take his case to the appeals court.

The appeals court ruled in January last year that Nexon should refund 570,000 won, about 5 percent of the requested amount, judging a partial win for the plaintiff. For the reason behind the ruling, the appeals court said that Nexon’s actions were “intentional and active fraudulent behavior that induced, stimulated and neglected users' gambling psychology and obsession with sunk costs."

The appeals court, however, noted the fact that Kim had changed the amount detailed in his claims multiple times and continued purchasing the loot boxes during the litigation.

“The lawsuit began against a game company and a large law firm due to a personal reason, but I hope (my case) can set standards for the overall gaming industry,” said Kim.

Lee Cheol-woo, the lawyer who represented Kim, pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling will be an important standard of judgment for many game companies’ in-game item draw rates, as it is a final legal decision on the issue.

“Nexon has accepted the class action dispute mediation by the Korea Consumer Agency in a similar case and is offering compensations for the gamers who did not apply for the dispute mediation,” said Nexon.

“We will continue to do our best to restore the trust of users and offer better gaming services moving forward.”

In September, Nexon accepted the KCA’s recommendation to compensate the users of MapleStory who were damaged by the game’s loot box controversy. The estimated number of users subject to compensation was estimated at about 800,000 and the amount of compensated in-game cash equaled about 21.9 billion won.

More from Headlines