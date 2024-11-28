Serbian envoy touts growing Korea ties, economic potential at Global Biz Forum

Serbian Ambassador to South Korea Nemanja Grbic speaks at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

Serbian Ambassador to South Korea Nemanja Grbic highlighted Serbia’s future opportunities and its growing role as a regional hub for innovation and investment during a session of the Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Addressing an audience of business leaders, Grbic emphasized Serbia's transition from an agriculture-dominated economy to a leader in information and communication technologies, with ICT exports now surpassing agricultural goods.

Grbic also underscored the robust economic partnership of 35 years between the two nations. Trade volume between Korea and Serbia has grown fivefold over the past decade, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $700 million annually.

"Korean companies, recognizing Serbia’s excellent geographic position, high-quality workforce, low operational costs, and effective government incentives, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars, employing around 10,000 people -- mostly in the automotive industry," he added.

A Bilateral Investment Agreement signed last year and the initiation of Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations this September further solidified the economic relationship, he explained.

He also outlined Serbia’s success in attracting foreign direct investment, highlighting an annual inflow of $4.5 billion, accounting for 65 percent of all FDI in the Western Balkans.

He shared Serbia’s commitment to renewable energy, citing Hyundai Engineering’s plans to construct solar power plants and battery storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts in Serbia over the coming years.