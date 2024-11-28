Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm hits Korea for 2nd day

Bugaksan, as seen from Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, is covered in snow as Seoul recorded snow of up to 27.8 centimeters, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea was thrown into disarray on Thursday as it reeled from an unusually heavy November snowfall, now in its second day. Treacherous conditions brought transportation to a halt, triggered widespread delays, and caused power outages in parts of Seoul.

Extremely heavy snowfall blanketed the densely populated greater Seoul area, wreaking havoc across the country's bustling capital and its surrounding regions.

The sudden, heavy snow slowed down traffic once again in Seoul, with Line No. 1 subways and the Gyeongui-Central Line subways experiencing delays as workers removed snow and fallen branches from its outdoor tracks, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation.

During the morning rush hour, 10 additional trains were put into operation on subway lines to ease traffic. Rush hour operations were also extended by 30 minutes from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., with more trains coming in frequent intervals.

More than 11,000 personnel as well as 20,000 pieces of snow removal equipment were also mobilized on Thursday morning, to remove snow from roads, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

On Thursday morning, a blackout was also recorded in some parts of Mapo-gu in western Seoul, leading to 68 households experiencing power outages. According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation, the outage was caused by a tree that had fallen onto a utility pole due to heavy snow.

The record-breaking snowfall also led to tragic accidents and dangerous road conditions across the region.

At 5 a.m., a man in his 60s was crushed by a tree that collapsed with the weight of the snow in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, while clearing snow from a residential area. An eight-vehicle pileup also occurred on the snowy roads of Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, causing two people minor injuries.

As of 1 p.m., Thursday, the heavy snow advisory -- issued by the KMA when snowfall is expected to reach over 20 centimeters within 24 hours -- has been lifted in most parts of the country, excluding the mountainous and southern regions of Gangwon Province, northeastern regions of North Gyeongsang Province and mountainous regions of Jeju Island.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, accumulated snowfall upwards of 40 cm has been recorded in the greater Seoul area over the last two days, with Gwanak-gu in southern Seoul seeing 40.2 cm, and the cities of Gunpo and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province seeing 43.1 cm and 41.6 cm of accumulated snow, respectively.

On Thursday, Seoul saw 27.8 cm of snow, while Incheon saw 25.7 cm, the KMA added.

Other parts of Korea saw significant amounts of accumulated snowfall, with Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province recording 30 cm of accumulated snowfall as well as Jinan-gun in North Jeolla Province seeing 24.8 cm of accumulated snow. Mountainous areas of Jeju Island also saw up to 25.4 cm of accumulated snow.

While the cutoff low-pressure system -- which is responsible for the recent heavy snowfall in Korea -- is gradually shifting toward the east, cold northwesterly winds are continuing to blow into Korea, according to the KMA. As the cold air passes over the relatively warm waters of the West Sea, rain clouds are still forming in the west and are moving inland.

As a result, intermittent snow and rain are expected across most parts of the country until Friday, with up to 5 cm more of snow expected in the greater Seoul region, Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province. Korea will then fall under the influence of the high pressure system from the weekend, resulting in clearer skies and sunny weather.