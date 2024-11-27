SK hynix to increase dividend payouts by 25% per share by 2027

Most Popular
-
1
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
2
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
3
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
4
[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
-
5
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
6
[Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle
-
7
K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions
-
8
[Graphic News] International marriages on rise in Korea
-
9
Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
-
10
Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
SK hynix to increase dividend payouts by 25% per share by 2027By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 20:51
SK hynix on Wednesday announced plans to increase dividend payouts by 25 percent per share by 2027 as part of a broader strategy to boost corporate value amid the chipmaker's rapid growth in the artificial intelligence chip market.
As part of its new shareholder return program, the company will raise annual dividends to 1,500 won ($1.08) per share over the next three years, up from the current 1,200 won.
This will result in a total annual dividend payout of approximately 1 trillion won, SK hynix said.
SK hynix said the value-up program represents an increase in corporate value in recent successful years.
"Our goal is to promote the company's long-term prosperity together with our shareholders by carrying out policies for shareholder return that match the company's growth and the stability of its financial structure," said Kim Woo-hyun, vice president and chief financial officer at SK hynix, in a statement.
In the face of the AI boom, SK hynix has been rapidly expanding its presence in high bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component for AI accelerators.
Its latest HBM3E products are currently supplied to U.S. AI chip giant Nvidia, solidifying its leadership position in the industry over its rival Samsung Electronics. (Yoonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul blanketed by heaviest November snow on record
-
Samsung Electronics overhauls management team for chips
-
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea