Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes

Hybe appears to be reinforcing Bang Si-hyuk’s authority with a series of leadership reshuffles following this year’s high-profile fallout with former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin. Big Hit Music, Hybe’s subsidiary label home to global sensation BTS, appointed Shin Seon-jeong as its new CEO on Tuesday. Shin, a pivotal team member at Hybe, joined its predecessor Big Hit Entertainment in 2010 and contributed significantly to the creation and early success of BTS. The label stated its goal of “further enhancing its sustainable growth and competitiveness in the global music market” for the appointment of Shin. Earlier this month, Pledis Entertainment, another Hybe subsidiary known for managing Seventeen, also named a new CEO, Kim Yeon-soo, replacing founder Han Sung-soo. The decision came unexpectedly after the leak of Hybe’s internal document during a National Assembly audit in October. The document contained derogatory remarks about K-pop artists’ appearances, sparking widespread controversy. Days later, Seventeen member Seungkwan posted a lengthy message on social media criticizing the document, which was widely interpreted as a rare public rebuke of Hybe.

Hybe’s leadership changes also include appointing Lee Jae-sang as CEO in July and replacing Min Hee-jin as Ador’s CEO in August with Kim Ju-young, Hybe’s Chief Human Resources Officer. CEO Lee, like Shin, has been described as a loyal “Hybe man,” having worked with the company since 2018. That same month, former Big Hit Music CEO Shin Young-jae was named CEO of Hybe Music Group APAC which oversees Hybe’s music labels in Korea and Japan. “I think Bang is consolidating his leadership,” said an industry insider. “Ador’s new CEO Kim comes from Hybe’s human resources division, and the newly appointed Big Hit Music CEO Shin started her career 14 years ago at Big Hit Entertainment.” “It seems like Bang is appointing executives who were with him during the company’s challenging times, before BTS rose to fame, or those he has worked well with in the past,” the insider added. The source contrasted this approach with Bang’s relationships with former Pledis CEO Han, whom he met after establishing himself, and ex-Hybe CEO Park Ji-won, who joined Hybe from outside in 2020.

