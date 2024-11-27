Hyundai Motor to launch EV charging subscription service in Indonesia

This photo shows an Ioniq 5 electric vehicle being charged at a company charging station in Indonesia. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

Hyundai Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it will launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging subscription service for its customers in Indonesia this week.

Beginning Thursday, subscribers will gain access to 518 chargers at 288 charging stations operated by Hyundai and its EV partner companies across Indonesia.

The service, available through Hyundai's smartphone app, offers subscription plans of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 100 kWh, and 250 kWh. Additional charging can be purchased once users exceed their selected plan.

Hyundai said customers who purchased a Hyundai EV in Indonesia after September are eligible for a one-year discount on the subscription service.

Starting in January, the company plans to expand its EV charging subscription service to include customers of other EV brands.

"We aim to contribute to the growth of Indonesia's local EV ecosystem through our subscription service and the expansion of charging infrastructure," Lee Joo-hoon, head of Hyundai's Indonesian subsidiary, said. (Yonhap)