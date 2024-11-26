Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
소아쌤

Ski slopes around the country open for business

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 12:01

    • Link copied

Slopes of High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province (Kangwon Land) Slopes of High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province (Kangwon Land)

Skiiers and snowboarders can get their adrenalin rush starting this weekend as the recent drop in temperature has many of the ski resorts in South Korea ready to open their slopes.

Phoenix Snow Park, a popular ski resort in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, announced that its slopes will open Friday, almost a week later than last year.

Six of its slopes were used for freestyle skiing and snowboarding in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and snowboarders will appreciate the Olympic-standard half-pipe table top, round quarter and rails.

Gondola at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province (Phoenix Hotels and Resorts) Gondola at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province (Phoenix Hotels and Resorts)

Two other ski resorts in Gangwon Province -- Taebaek’s O2 Resort and Hongcheon’s Vivaldi Park, one of the most visited ski resorts in Korea -- will open their slopes on Friday as well.

High1 Resort, another highly sought-after destination for skiers and snowboarders in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, will open its slopes Dec. 2.

Kangwon Land, the local casino and resort company behind High1 Resort, shared that fence installation, snow machine inspection and emergency drills for visitor safety are nearly complete.

The resort will reopen its premium ski school -- a program unavailable since the COVID-19 pandemic -- for beginners to learn winter sports.

Snow machines are in operation at the slopes at High1 Reosrt in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. (Kangwon Land) Snow machines are in operation at the slopes at High1 Reosrt in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. (Kangwon Land)

Prices for ski school vary from 270,000 won to 500,000 won ($192 to $356), depending on student numbers. Private one-on-one lessons as well as couple and family lessons are available.

Eden Valley Resort in Yangsang, South Gyeongsang Province, will start operating its slopes on Dec. 20, the latest opening date among ski resorts in South Korea.

The resort is set to operate two major slopes and a cable lift.

Though Eden Valley Resort is smaller than the resorts in Gangwon Province, it is popular among people in the southern part of the country.

Other popular ski resorts, like Jisan Forest Resort in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Muju Deogyusan Resort in Muju, North Jeolla Province, have yet to announce their opening dates due to the warmer-than-usual daytime temperatures.

More from Headlines