Kakao Bank aims to boost customer base, non-interest income

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 10:12

Top online lender Kakao Bank said Tuesday that it aims to further jack up its customer base, thus achieving 100 trillion won ($71 billion) in assets by 2027.

The internet-only bank said it also plans to boost the portion of its non-interest income to 40 percent of its operating income by 2027 via mergers and investments.

As of end-September, its number of customers stood at 24.43 million, up 2.15 million from a year earlier. It aims to achieve 30 million customers by 2027.

Its assets stood at 62 trillion won as of end-September.

It also plans to deliver high returns to shareholders on the back of business growth.

Kakao Bank earlier reported its third-quarter net profit jumped over 30 percent from a year earlier on increased interest income and a steady increase in its customer base.

Its net profit came to 124 billion won ($89.9 million) in the July-September period, and operating profit surged 36.2 percent on-year to 174 billion won over the cited period. (Yonhap)

