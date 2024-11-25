Hyundai Capital sets up Australian subsidiary

Hyundai Capital Services, the financial arm of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Monday the official launch of its Australian subsidiary, Hyundai Finance Australia, marking its 12th overseas expansion in automotive financing.

The new entity will provide tailored financial solutions for Hyundai Motor customers in Australia, offering a wide range of products such as installment plans for new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Among its offerings is the flagship Guaranteed Future Value program, which provides flexible end-of-term options, including vehicle ownership, trade-in or return, according to the company.

Hyundai Capital plans to bring in its digital finance expertise to enhance the customer experience. This includes integrating its proprietary global IT system to streamline loan approvals and offering a user-friendly platform for submitting contracts online. Customers will also benefit from real-time AI chatbot and 24-hour live chat assistance, ensuring seamless and efficient service.

“We are excited to offer a range of tailored automotive finance products and services to Hyundai and Genesis customers in Australia,” Hyundai Capital CEO Jung Hyung-jin said.

“Hyundai Capital Australia will deliver differentiated financial products that meet the needs of local customers, solidifying our strong partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.”

In addition to expanding to Australia, Hyundai Capital is broadening its reach globally, with operations spanning 14 countries, including the US, Canada and Germany.

Last month, Hyundai Capital launched Genesis Finance in Australia, accompanied by a low-interest financing promotion for the Genesis GV80. Kia Finance is expected to follow in the first half of next year, extending financing options to Kia customers in the region, the company said.