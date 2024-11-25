Hyundai chief hints at potential collaboration with Toyota on hydrogen mobility

Most Popular
Hyundai chief hints at potential collaboration with Toyota on hydrogen mobilityBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 25, 2024 - 10:32
Hyundai Motor Group's chief has mentioned the possibility of collaboration with Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. in areas involving hydrogen-powered mobility.
Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor, said, "(Hyundai and Toyota) are discussing hydrogen and trying to collaborate well together."
Chung made the remark Sunday while meeting with reporters at the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
The remarks followed Chung's meeting with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at the racing event. It was their second meeting in less than a month.
It marked the first time Chung has spoken publicly about the possibility of hydrogen cooperation with Toyota.
Prospects of the two automakers' cooperation in the area first emerged after Chung and Toyoda met in late October at a racing event in South Korea, co-organized by the two automakers.
Hyundai currently sells a passenger hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model, named the Nexo, and has recently unveiled a new FCEV concept model, named the Initium.
The South Korean automaker made its first foray into the field of hydrogen in 1998 by establishing a dedicated hydrogen research organization. In 2000, Hyundai introduced its first hydrogen vehicle in collaboration with US fuel cell company UTC Power.
The Nexo mainly competes with Toyota's Mirai FCEV model in the global market.
At the 2024 WRC, Hyundai team driver Thierry Neuville secured the drivers' championship title. The manufacturers' championship went to Toyota.
Chung said the Hyundai team "performed incredibly well" and that he was "very proud of Thierry for taking first place (in the drivers' competition) this time."
He added, "This kind of victory motivates us to continue researching and developing cars with passion and excellence." (Yonhap)
