Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

The site of former Fourth Souai Dormitory for the mine workers from the Korean Peninsula, is seen in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, on Sunday. (AP) The site of former Fourth Souai Dormitory for the mine workers from the Korean Peninsula, is seen in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, on Sunday. (AP)

The South Korean government plans to hold a separate on-site memorial ceremony for Koreans forced to work at the gold mines on Sado island during Japan's colonial rule, following a last-minute decision to boycott Japan’s memorial event on Sunday. Seoul’s abrupt reversal comes amid a growing domestic backlash over the choice of Akiko Ikuina, a parliamentary vice minister at Japan’s Foreign Ministry, as the chief government delegate for Sunday’s memorial event. Ikuina visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which Seoul condemns as glorifying Japan’s wartime aggression and honoring war criminals. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that the government would independently host a memorial ceremony at the No. 4 dormitory for Korean workers at the Sado Island Gold Mines at 9 a.m. on Monday, attended by the relatives of Korean forced labor victims and government officials including the South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee. The plan follows the ministry’s statement on Saturday afternoon that the Korean government had decided to forgo attending the "Sado Mine Memorial Ceremony" organized by Japanese authorities at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Aikawa Kaihatsu Sogo Center in Sado, Niigata prefecture. “The decision was made because there was insufficient time to reconcile differences between the two countries' diplomatic authorities regarding the memorial ceremony, making it unlikely to reach an agreement acceptable to both sides prior to the event," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, offers a flower on behalf of the government during a memorial ceremony for the Sado Island Gold Mine in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, on Sunday. (AP) Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, offers a flower on behalf of the government during a memorial ceremony for the Sado Island Gold Mine in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, on Sunday. (AP)

Seoul’s last-minute decision to skip the ceremony was primarily driven by Tokyo’s announcement Friday that it would send Ikuina as the government delegation representative, The Korea Herald learned from diplomatic sources. According to Kyodo News Agency and other Japanese media, Ikuina visited the Yasukuni Shrine on Aug. 15, 2022, the anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat. South Korea's Foreign Ministry also confirmed media reports that Ikuina paid tribute at the shrine as a member of the House of Councillors. Seoul engaged in monthslong consultations with Japanese authorities to ensure that the Japan-hosted ceremony would honor Korean victims of forced labor with a focus on demonstrating genuine sincerity. The ceremony was pledged by the Japanese government as part of its efforts to secure South Korea’s consent for the inscription of the Sado Island Gold Mines on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, despite the site’s dark history of large-scale exploitation of Korean forced laborers under brutal conditions. The Japanese delegation pledged to hold an annual “memorial event for all the workers at the Sado Island Gold Mines” during a UNESCO meeting this July, though without explicitly acknowledging Korean workers. The South Korean government had highlighted the significance of this year’s event, emphasizing that, for the first time, a high-ranking Japanese official would be in attendance -- unlike previous ceremonies organized by civic groups without representation from the Japanese government.

Stone statues are placed near the site of former Fourth Souai Dormitory in memory of the mine workers from the Korean Peninsula, in Sado, Niigata prefecture on Sunday. (AP) Stone statues are placed near the site of former Fourth Souai Dormitory in memory of the mine workers from the Korean Peninsula, in Sado, Niigata prefecture on Sunday. (AP)

During a meeting with reporters on Friday, a senior official at the Foreign Ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, tacitly admitted that the ministry had been unaware of Ikuina’s previous visit to the shrine until South Korean media highlighted her history. The Foreign Ministry also abruptly canceled a scheduled media briefing on the details of the Japan-hosted memorial ceremony just five minutes before its 2 p.m. start on Friday, mainly because of its inability to address the escalating backlash over Ikuina’s participation. In a message to reporters around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, the ministry defended Japan's decision to dispatch Ikuina, stating that her participation was in response to Seoul's consistent request that a high-ranking Japanese official attend the memorial ceremony to ensure its sincerity. However, the ministry reversed its stance in less than a day, even after the South Korean government delegation and relatives of the victims had already departed from Seoul to attend. The ministry also faced criticism for its subdued approach to addressing disagreements with Japan over key aspects of the memorial ceremony, including the content of Japan's memorial address and the event's official title. For instance, while Ikuina's memorial address acknowledged the presence of Korean workers at the gold mines, it failed to mention the forced nature of their labor or provide an apology. Moreover, the event's title, "Sado Mine Memorial Ceremony," has been criticized for lacking specificity.

Guests offer a moment of silence during a memorial ceremony for the Sado Island Gold Mine in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, as several seats reserved for South Korean guests remained empty Sunday.(AP) Guests offer a moment of silence during a memorial ceremony for the Sado Island Gold Mine in Sado, Niigata prefecture, Japan, as several seats reserved for South Korean guests remained empty Sunday.(AP)