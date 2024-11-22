OpenAI in talks with Samsung to power AI features, report says

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has reportedly engaged in discussions with Samsung Electronics to integrate artificial intelligence capabilities into Samsung’s electronic devices, according to a report Friday.

This move could position OpenAI as a potential challenger to Google, the leading player in the browser and search markets.

The discussions were said to mirror a recent agreement between OpenAI and Apple, where OpenAI’s technology powers Apple Intelligence features on new devices, the report noted, citing sources familiar with the matter.

OpenAI has also been exploring the development of its own web browser that would integrate its chatbot technology. Additionally, the company has reportedly considered or finalized deals to power AI-driven search features for industries such as travel, food, real estate, and retail. However, the report clarified that OpenAI is still a long way from launching its own browser.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has been ramping up its integration of AI into its search platform in response to the rise of ChatGPT. Last year, Alphabet unveiled its AI chatbot Gemini, positioning it as a direct competitor to ChatGPT.

Google’s dominance in the browser market has faced regulatory scrutiny.

The US Department of Justice has called for Google to divest its Chrome browser and impose measures to prevent its Android software from favoring Google’s search engine, citing monopolistic practices. Currently, Chrome holds a 66.7 percent share of the global browser market.

As a key player in the Android ecosystem, Samsung maintains a close partnership with Google, equipping its Galaxy devices with Google’s AI technologies, including Gemini.

Samsung has not commented on the report. A company spokesperson stated, “We are promoting an open ecosystem and remain open to collaborating with all our partners.”

Industry experts believe OpenAI may need to forge partnerships with both Apple and Samsung to strengthen its foothold in the mobile search market.

“While OpenAI has a partnership with Apple, the iPhone maker could potentially be a demanding partner. Chinese phone manufacturers, however, are unlikely to be OpenAI’s preferred collaborators,” an industry insider told The Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity.