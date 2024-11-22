AKMU, NewJeans to perform at Yoasobi's year-end concert

Japan's trendsetting duo Yoasobi will feature local special guests at their upcoming year-end concert in Korea.

The Korea act of Yoasobi Asia Tour "Cho-Genjitsu," meaning surrealism in Japanese, set to take place on Dec. 7-8 at Inspire Arena in Jung-gu, Incheon, will feature performances by sibling duo AKMU and girl group NewJeans as guest artists. NewJeans will perform on Dec. 7, while AKMU will take the stage on Dec. 8.

Unlike their first concert in Korea last year, which showcased Yoasobi’s exclusive performances, this year’s event aims to enhance the experience with unique collaborations with K-pop artists. Yoasobi’s 2023 concert in Korea sold out, and this year's concerts also sold out within one minute.

In addition to the concert, the duo will engage with Korean fans through various events. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, a Yoasobi-themed pop-up store will open at The Hyundai Seoul. On Nov. 30, they will also attend the 16th Melon Music Awards.

Known for hit songs such as "Idol," the opening theme for the Japanese anime series Oshi no Ko, "The Blessing," "Harujion," "Probably," and "Comet," Yoasobi is a duo comprised of producer Ayase and vocalist Ikura. Since their debut in 2019, they have gained immense popularity with their unique approach of creating music inspired by novels and dramas.