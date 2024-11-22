Home

S. Korea expects to create W59t in economic effect via zero carbon energy sources by 2033

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 11:19

    Link copied

Wind power generators in Taebaek, Gangwon Province (KTO) Wind power generators in Taebaek, Gangwon Province (KTO)

South Korea expects to achieve an economic effect worth 59 trillion won ($42 billion) by enhancing the country's "zero carbon energy ecosystem" by 2033, the industry ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced the 5th Energy Technology Plan, outlining its energy technology vision and R&D investment strategy for the next 10 years through 2033.

Under the plan, the government will focus on increasing the use of nuclear power, hydrogen, and renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to help achieve net zero carbon emissions in the long term, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that securing technological competitiveness will be essential to expanding the use of zero carbon energy sources.

The country's energy self-sufficiency rate is projected to rise to 90 percent during the 10-year period, up from the current 80.6 percent. (Yonhap)

