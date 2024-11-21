Lotte Group says total assets stand at W139t, shrugging off liquidity concerns

Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
3
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
4
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
-
6
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
7
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
8
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
9
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
10
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
Lotte Group says total assets stand at W139t, shrugging off liquidity concernsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 11:04
Lotte Group, one of South Korea's largest conglomerates, on Thursday refuted concerns of a liquidity crisis, stating its total assets, including deposits, reached 139 trillion won ($99.4 billion) as of last month.
The group's assets include 37.5 trillion won worth of shares, real estate valued at 56 trillion won, and disposable deposits of 15.4 trillion won, according to a statement.
The clarification came in response to rumors suggesting Lotte may face a liquidity crisis due to challenges in its chemical affiliate.
Lotte Chemical Corp. has experienced reduced profitability amid a slump in the petrochemical industry but reportedly has sufficient liquidity to repay the principals of its corporate bonds, the group said.
To improve cash flow, Lotte Chemical is adjusting its investment plans and restructuring non-core businesses. Last month, it decided to liquidate Lotte Ube Synthetic Rubber Sdn. Bhd., its rubber joint venture in Malaysia.
Lotte Group stated it will "maintain stable management in cooperation with its affiliates and secure sufficient liquidity for its financial stability if needed." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine