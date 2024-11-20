[Photo News] IBK-Mizuho partnership

Industrial Bank of Korea Chairman and CEO Kim Sung-tae (right) and Kato Masahiko, president and CEO of Japan's Mizuho Bank, pose for a photo during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. Under the agreement, IBK and Mizuho will collaborate on foreign currency procurement, investment banking projects and support for overseas business of bilateral startups. “We hope this partnership will strengthen cooperation, marking the 60th anniversary of the treaty between Korea and Japan," said Kim. "It will contribute to the business development and financial stability of both nations." (Industrial Bank of Korea)