Samsung Electro-Mechanics obtains European certification for automotive camera software

Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
3
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
4
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
5
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
6
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
7
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
8
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
9
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
10
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
Samsung Electro-Mechanics obtains European certification for automotive camera softwareBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 11:17
Samsung Electro-Mechanics said Wednesday it has achieved the automotive spice (A-spice) level 3 certification for its camera modules used in automotive electronics and electrical equipment.
A-spice is a European certification that evaluates the software reliability and development capabilities of automotive component manufacturers. It is categorized into six levels, ranging from the lowest, level 0, to the highest, level 5.
Companies must meet level 2 or higher to supply products to European automakers.
A-spice level 3 signifies a level where software processes are systematically and managed across the organization and corresponds to the highest standard demanded by automotive manufacturers, according to Samsung Electro-Mechanics officials.
The electronic parts manufacturer received the A-spice level 3 certification for software that supports temperature control functionality.
Automotive cameras must operate without performance degradation even under harsh conditions, such as rain, snow, extreme heat, high pressure and ultra-low temperatures.
The software developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics maintains a stable temperature for automotive cameras, ensuring reliable performance.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics plans to supply automotive camera modules equipped with this program to global automakers.
“We’ll enhance the competitiveness of our automotive camera products, contribute to the advancement of advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment systems and provide differentiated solutions to our customers,” said Lee Shi-woo, chief of business unit of innovation center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon focuses on rallying global support against NK-Russia military ties
-
Carmakers, battery makers vie for BMS leadership
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds