Samsung Electro-Mechanics obtains European certification for automotive camera software

Samsung Electro-Mechanics employees pose for a photo with an A-spice level 3 certification. (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said Wednesday it has achieved the automotive spice (A-spice) level 3 certification for its camera modules used in automotive electronics and electrical equipment.

A-spice is a European certification that evaluates the software reliability and development capabilities of automotive component manufacturers. It is categorized into six levels, ranging from the lowest, level 0, to the highest, level 5.

Companies must meet level 2 or higher to supply products to European automakers.

A-spice level 3 signifies a level where software processes are systematically and managed across the organization and corresponds to the highest standard demanded by automotive manufacturers, according to Samsung Electro-Mechanics officials.

The electronic parts manufacturer received the A-spice level 3 certification for software that supports temperature control functionality.

Automotive cameras must operate without performance degradation even under harsh conditions, such as rain, snow, extreme heat, high pressure and ultra-low temperatures.

The software developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics maintains a stable temperature for automotive cameras, ensuring reliable performance.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics plans to supply automotive camera modules equipped with this program to global automakers.

“We’ll enhance the competitiveness of our automotive camera products, contribute to the advancement of advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment systems and provide differentiated solutions to our customers,” said Lee Shi-woo, chief of business unit of innovation center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.