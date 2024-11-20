Yoon, South African president agree to cooperate on minerals sector

Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
3
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
4
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
5
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
6
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
7
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
8
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
9
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
10
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
Yoon, South African president agree to cooperate on minerals sectorBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 09:14
President Yoon Suk Yeol and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a summit in Brazil on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on supply chains for critical minerals and security issues, Yoon's office said.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro to focus on strengthening trade and investment, and the energy sector ties between the two nations.
The two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in the critical minerals sectors to address instability in the global supply chain.
Yoon introduced a plan to launch the Korea-Africa critical minerals dialogue at Mining Indaba, an African mining conference set to take place in South Africa in February, and asked for Ramaphosa's support for the initiative, the office said.
They also agreed to work together to send a "stern message" against North Korea's provocations and its troop dispatch to support Russia's war in Ukraine, characterizing their military cooperation as violations of UN Security Council resolutions, it noted. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon focuses on rallying global support against NK-Russia military ties
-
Carmakers, battery makers vie for BMS leadership
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds